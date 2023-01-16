In a horrific video, it is seen that the woman is run over by a speeding car coming from the wrong side in Chandigarh. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal demanded stringent punishment against the culprit. The video was captured in the CCTV camera installed near the street.

DCW chief shared a video on Twitter, captioned "In Chandigarh, a dog lover was feeding the dumb animals when a speeding vehicle coming from the wrong side hit him". "The girl is undergoing treatment". "The girl was doing a good deed, I pray to God for her. Was the driver of the car drunk? @DgpChdPolice take strict action". Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: 11 Cops Suspended Over Death of Woman Who Was Dragged by Car.

Horrific Video:

चंडीगढ़ में एक डॉग लवर बेज़ुबान पशुओं को खाना खिला रही थी तभी Wrong Side से आ रही एक तेज़ रफ़्तार गाड़ी ने उसे टक्कर मारी। लड़की का इलाज चल रहा है। बच्ची नेक काम कर रही थी, भगवान से उसके लिए प्रार्थना करती हूँ। क्या वो गाड़ी वाला नशे में था ? @DgpChdPolice सख़्त कार्यवाही कीजिए pic.twitter.com/KWQASY9FqZ — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)