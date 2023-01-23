In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man identified as Surjit Singh set himself ablaze in Barabanki. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The 28-second video clip shows munshi Surjit Singh setting himself on fire as other people rush to save him. According to reports, Surjit Singh took the drastic step as he was allegedly harassed by BJP leader and a tehsildar. Troubled by them, munshi Surjit Singh poured petrol and set himself on fire. Uttar Pradesh: Women Clash With Each Other After Water Enters Into One's Field in Kaushambi District, Video of Ugly Fight Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

यूपी के बाराबंकी में BJP नेता और तहसीलदार मुंशी सुरजीत सिंह को परेशान कर रहे थे,, तभी कानूनगो के मुंशी ने खुद पर पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगा ली" pic.twitter.com/XS7TcmmHwh — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 23, 2023

