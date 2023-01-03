In a shocking incident, one person died while two others were injured when a dispute between two groups took a violent turn in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the clash started over a dispute regarding the construction of a drain. As the argument turned violent, the mob started pelting stones and bricks. Three persons got injured in the attack and one of them died during the treatment. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Accused of Molestation Tied to Pole and Beaten With Sticks in Balrampur (Disturbing Video).

One Dies in Stone Pelting, Clashes in Bareilly:

