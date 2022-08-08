A woman identified as Preeti Verma has been arrested by Ghaziabad Police for allegedly killing her live-in partner identified as Firoz over a dispute. According to police, Verma killed Firoz by slitting his throat with a razor. She was arrested by the Police while attempting to dispose of the body that she had stuffed in a trolley bag.

