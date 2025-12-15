A brother and sister visiting the Sheetla Mata temple were stopped by a police officer who suspected them of being a couple in Uttar Pradesh. The officer questioned the siblings and later spoke to their family members over the phone to verify their relationship. Even after confirming their identities, the officer reportedly advised them to visit such places with a guardian in the future. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Barabanki: Woman Clashes With Cops, Refuses To Delete Viral Reel Shot Outside UP Police Station, Says ‘I Will Give Up My Life but Won’t Delete It’; Videos Surface.

Siblings Visiting Sheetla Mata Temple Stopped by Police on Suspicion of Being Couple in UP

उत्तर प्रदेश – भाई–बहन शीतला माता के दर्शन करने आए। UP पुलिस की इंस्पेक्टर साहिबा ने उन्हें कपल होने के संदेह में रोका, पूछताछ की। फैमिली से फोन पर बात करके संतुष्टि की। फिर भी कह रही हैं कि गार्जियन को साथ लेकर आया करिए। मतलब हद हो गई, सगा भाई क्या गार्जियन नहीं होता? pic.twitter.com/m4RWtSsxWX — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

