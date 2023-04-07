A newborn baby has been allegedly stolen from a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The woman who fled with the baby has been caught on the CCTV camera of the hospital. The woman posing as an employee of the Hospital befriended the family of the newborn first and then committed the crime when she got an opportunity. The Police said CCTV footage in and around the area were being scanned. Further information into the incident is awaited. Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants Hurl Bomb At Car of BJP Leader Vijaylakshmi Chandel’s Son in Prayagraj, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Newborn Stolen From Kanpur Hospital

