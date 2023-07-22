In a shocking incident, a woman committed suicide by jumping into a river, alleging inaction by the Uttar Pradesh police in Hamirpur. According to the police, an argument broke out between two families over drinking water, that soon escalated into a physical altercation. Both families filed complaints against each other. However, the woman alleged that the police were purposely giving the other complainant the upper hand. Thus, she jumped into the Yamuna River on July 21. She made another person record a video where she levelled accusations at the police before dying by suicide. The UP police have taken cognisance of the incident and have suspended the SHO and a constable. Ballia Shocker: Married Man Dies by Suicide After His Girlfriend Breaks Up With Him in Uttar Pradesh, Case Lodged Against Woman.

Woman Dies by Suicide by Jumping Into Yamuna River

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)