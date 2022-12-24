A shocking video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur wherein two unidentified men can be seen thrashing a youth in broad daylight on a busy street. The incident took place at the Bithoor road intersection. In the video, the duo can be seen pulling and dragging the youth on the road. They later proceeded to kick him in the face. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Disturbing Video: Man Brutally Thrashes Girlfriend, Kicks Her Face Four Times When Asked for Marriage in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa.

Youth Thrashed on Busy Road by Two:

