Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets and enquires about the health of rescued tunnel workers at Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre on Wednesday, November 29. After the safe rescue of all 41 Silkyara tunnel workers, Dhami enquired about the health of the workers and handed over relief cheques to them. For the unversed, the men were trapped inside the tunnel for 17 days following a landslide in Uttarkashi region. Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: All 41 Rescued Workers Are Healthy, Says Health Nodal Officer (Watch Video).

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Rescued Tunnel Workers

#WATCH | After the safe rescue of all 41 Silkyara tunnel workers, Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami meets them at Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre pic.twitter.com/OVpa5QvW6I — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets and enquires about the health of rescued tunnel workers at Chinyalisaur Community Health Centre, also hands over relief cheques to them pic.twitter.com/fAT6OsF4DU — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

