As many as 29 trainees mountaineering trainees were trapped following an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak. Out of 29, 8 have been rescued safely. "IAF helicopters have been deployed for search and rescue," said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. Meanwhile, rapid relief and rescue operations are underway.

