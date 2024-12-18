A massive fire engulfed a paint warehouse in Ramnagar’s main market, Uttarakhand, on December 18, causing chaos in the area. Six fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to control the blaze. A video shared by news agency PTI shows the warehouse engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky as firefighters work to contain the fire. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and no casualties have been reported so far. More details on the incident are awaited. Uttarakhand Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at a Forest Near Teda Village in Ramnagar (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Engulfs Paint Warehouse in Uttarakhand

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: A massive fire broke out at paint warehouse in Ramnagar main market, earlier today. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ksyimmYqjc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)