Indian Air Force Helicopter Participates in Fire Fighting Operations in Jungles Near Koti Colony area of Tehri Garhwal:

#WATCH: Indian Air Force's helicopter participates in fire fighting operations in nearby jungles in Koti Colony area of Tehri Garhwal. Water collected from Tehri lake being sprinkled with the help of a 5000-litre capacity bucket. In 1st round, water sprinkled in forest in Adwani. pic.twitter.com/hp5DlO5o6f — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

