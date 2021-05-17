Portals of the holy Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district opened at 5 am on May 17. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Chardham Yatra' is temporarily suspended, Only rituals are being performed with no pilgrims allowed, the Uttarakhand DIPR said. Watch the opening ceremony of portals of Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | Opening ceremony of portals of Kedarnath temple, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/qW3XiCjDjV — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

