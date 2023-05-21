An unexpected and intense incident unfolded during a river rafting competition in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, wherein two groups indulged in a fight. The incident occurred as numerous rafting teams braved the river Ganga, starting from the Shivpuri side towards Munikireti. While the exact trigger for the conflict remains undisclosed, a brawl broke out in the midst of the river, reportedly involving two teams from separate rafts engaging in a physical altercation, using their rafting paddles as improvised weapons. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Uttarakhand Rafters Fight Video:

A fight broke out during the river rafting competition in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh. https://t.co/DHo7ZdUpLW — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) May 21, 2023

