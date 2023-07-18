Continuous heavy rainfall, landslides, and storms have caused massive destruction in Uttarakhand in the last few weeks. Even now, IMD has issued an orange alert in the region. In a video surfacing the internet, a tempo overturned due to a landslide while crossing a road covered with debris. The Yamunotri National Highway near Jhar-Jhar Gad is completely blocked. JCB was immediately sent in to sort out the highway. Red Alert in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar Districts As Possibility of More Rainfall in State Till July 17.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand | A tempo vehicle overturns while trying to cross a road full of debris due to a landslide. Yamunotri National Highway comes to a standstill near Jhar-Jhar Gad. JCB deployed on the spot to clear the highway. District disaster management officer,… pic.twitter.com/ie1o4qZyME — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2023

