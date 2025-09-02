Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall have thrown normal life out of gear in Uttarakhand. Amid this, a disturbing video surfaced online shows a leopard's lifeless body floating in a swollen river as Uttarakhand continues to be battered by flash floods. The viral clip, shared by Dr PM Dhakate, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister and Minority Welfare, Uttarakhand, shows a leopard being drowned in flash floods. The big cat's body is seen drifting in the water of the swollen river. "A heartbreaking loss. A Leopard drowned due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the Uttarakhand, Himalayas. Nature’s power is immense, let us stay mindful of wildlife safety," Dr Dhakate wrote. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the rain-hit areas of Haridwar district on a tractor, driving through submerged fields and damaged roads to assess the situation on the spot. It must be recalled that heavy rains have lashed various districts of the state, including Haridwar, over the past few days. Uttarakhand Weather Update and Forecast: Torrential Rains Continue To Lash Several Parts of State, IMD Predicts Red and Orange Alerts; Schools Shut In 10 Districts.

Leopard Drowns Due to Flash Floods Triggered by Rains in Uttarakhand

A heartbreaking loss. A Leopard drowned due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the Uttarakhand, Himalayas. Nature’s power is immense — let’s stay mindful of wildlife safety. #Uttarakhand #Wildlife #Leopard #Conservation #nature pic.twitter.com/jU7jAldbkg — Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) September 1, 2025

Disturbing Video Shows Leopard's Lifeless Body Floating in Swollen River

A Leopard drowned due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the Uttarakhand 💔 pic.twitter.com/xMHg2c3XWY — Uttarakhandi (@UttarakhandGo) September 2, 2025

