The rescue operations in Uttarkashi’s Silkyara tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand were put on hold on Friday evening, November 24, after a technical glitch in the Auger Machine. According to the news agency ANI, the rescue team is facing a technical glitch again in the Auger machine. The drilling machine was brought out from the tunnel and work stopped. Meanwhile, on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of the rescue operation in the Silkyara tunnel collapse site where 41 workers were trapped and directed the officials that the last phase of the rescue operation should be conducted at a fast pace and with complete caution. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Stock of Rescue Operation in Silkyara (See Pics).

Uttarakhand Rescue Operation Update:

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) Tunnel Rescue | Rescue team faces a technical glitch once again. Auger machine is being brought out once again. Drilling halted. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

