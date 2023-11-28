Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Chinook Helicopter Present at Chinyalisaur Airstrip to Airlift Rescued Workers (See Pic and Video)

In a major update from Uttarkashi, a Chinook helicopter has been stationed at Chinyalisaur airstrip to airlift the workers after rescue from the Silkyara tunnel. News agency ANI has shared a photo and video of the Chinook. The rescue team achieved a breakthrough around 1:10 pm at the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi, and the workers are expected to come out shortly, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said. Ambulances and a medical team have arrived at the spot to rush the 41 trapped workers to a community health centre. Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Rescuers Break Through Silkyara Tunnel Rubble, End of Ordeal for 41 Trapped Workers Soon.

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update

#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Chinook helicopter present at Chinyalisaur airstrip to airlift the workers after their rescue from Silkyara tunnel. pic.twitter.com/ZRFgM6VvDp — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

Chinook at Spot

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | Chinook helicopter present at Chinyalisaur airstrip to airlift the workers after their rescue from Silkyara tunnel. pic.twitter.com/c2MUPd0JyH — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)