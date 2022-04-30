v) Duststorm/Thunderstorm very likely at isolated places over Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 03rd-04th May; over Uttar Pradesh during 02nd-04th and West Rajasthan on 02nd & 03rd May and over East Rajasthan on 03rd May. pic.twitter.com/u7jteNDgUK— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)