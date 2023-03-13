Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating RRR scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad to Rajya Sabha. The minister’s remarks came as the film won an Oscar for the best original song. V Vijayendra Prasad is the father of director SS Rajamouli and had written the script for 'RRR'. He was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government last year. Korean Embassy Officials in Delhi Groove to RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ After It Wins Best Original Song Award At Oscars 2023 (Watch Video).

Check Piyush Goyal’s Facebook Post:

V Vijayendra Prasad who is the scriptwriter of the film RRR, is one of the several exceptional people whom the Prime Minister nominated to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022. PM Modi recognised his greatness and said “his works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark… https://t.co/cA8LAX7jo8pic.twitter.com/fvmqXpyVir — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

