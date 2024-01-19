Six people have been arrested after a boat carrying 27 children overturned in Gujarat's Harni Motnath Lake, said police. "We have arrested six people till now. Three arrested were involved in the boat management. Crime Branch, SOG and PCB teams are conducting raids at different locations to arrest others in connection with the incident. The bodies have been handed over to the family after post mortem", said Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot. An SIT team has also been formed to investigate the matter, stated Gehlot. A boat carrying 27 students, including four teachers were out on a picnic at Harni Lake on the outskirts of Vadodara when the fatal accident took place. Vadodara Boat Capsize: Boat Carrying 27 Children Capsizes in Gujarat’s Harni Motnath Lake, Rescue Operation Launched (Watch Video).

Six Arrested in Connection With Boat Accident:

#WATCH | Vadodara boat capsize incident | Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot says, "...We have arrested six people till now. Three arrested were involved in the boat management...Crime Branch, SOG and PCB teams are conducting raids at different locations to arrest… pic.twitter.com/DR37rfo5Te — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)