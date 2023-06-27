In an unfortunate incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man died after he was hit by a Vande Bharat Express near Tundla. The accident occurred earlier in the day in Uttar Pradesh's Tundla between Jalesar and Pora railway stations. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place when the Vande Bharat Express train was coming to Delhi from Varanasi. Vande Bharat Express Train Stopped at Bharwari Railway Station in UP After Loco Pilot Notices Abnormal Sound From Wheels.

Vande Bharat Express Hits Man in Uttar Pradesh

A man died after being hit by Vande Bharat Express train coming from Varanasi to Delhi today. The incident occurred near Tundla in Uttar Pradesh between Jalesar and Pora. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

