The Indian Railways conducted the trial run of the Vande Bharat Express Train, a first for Kerala recently. The Vande Bharat Express trial run started from Thiruvananthapuram at 5.10 am and reached Ernakulam North Railway Station. The first of two Vande Bharat Express Trains that have been sanctioned for Kerala would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Thiruvananthapuram on April 25. The Vande Bharat train has 16 modern coaches and will have uninterrupted services. PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Kerala's First Vande Bharat Express Train on April 25.

Trial Run of Kerala's First Vande Bharat Train Is Underway

#WATCH | Trial run of Vande Bharat train, first for Kerala is underway. The trail run started from Thiruvananthapuram at 5.10 am and reached Ernakulam North Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/VZiJXLEizE — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

