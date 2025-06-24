Passengers on a Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express were left shocked after water began leaking from the roof of a coach, soaking seats and luggage mid-journey. A viral video shows water dripping heavily as a stunned passenger looks on. "A complimentary "waterfall" service unlocked in the Delhi-bound 22415 Vande Bharat express caught the passangers off-raincoat," journalist Piyush Rai posted on X while sharing the video. This isn’t the first such incident on this route, back in 2024, a similar leak was caught on camera and widely shared online. At the time, Northern Railway attributed the issue to a temporary technical fault. Vande Bharat Train Assault Incident: New CCTV Video Shows ‘Goons’ Allegedly Linked to BJP MLA Rajiv Singh Thrashing Passenger in Jhansi for Refusing To Switch Seats.

Vande Bharat Water Leakage

A complimentary "waterfall" service unlocked in the Delhi-bound 22415 Vande Bharat express caught the passangers off-raincoat. pic.twitter.com/ioLd3HniPC — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 24, 2025

Vande Bharat Water Leakage Video

