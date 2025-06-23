A new CCTV video has surfaced showing a passenger being brutally thrashed on the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat train by "goons" allegedly linked to BJP MLA Rajiv Singh Paricha of Jhansi. The attack on June 19 followed a dispute over seat swapping, where the passenger, Raj Kishore, refused to change his seat, leading Singh to reportedly call his men. After the train reached Jhansi station, several men boarded and violently beat him with punches and slippers, leaving him bloodied. The MLA was reportedly travelling with his wife and son nearby during the incident. Jhansi Railway Police have registered a non-cognizable report after a complaint from the MLA, who claimed the assaulted passenger misbehaved with his family. Railway officials said appropriate action will be taken after reviewing the footage, but no FIR has been filed as the victim does not wish to pursue the matter. Brawl Over Seat in Jhansi: Supporters of BJP MLA Rajeev Singh Brutally Assault Passenger Inside Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express Train Over Seat Dispute (See Pics and Videos).

Vande Bharat Passenger Thrashed Over Seat Dispute in Jhansi

A CCTV footage of a passenger onboard Vande Bharat being assaulted with slippers allegedly by goons of BJP MLA Rajeev Singh has surfaced. Dispute over seat has triggered the altercation. Later, MLA Singh had dialled his goons who boarded the train at Jhansi station and assaulted… pic.twitter.com/G84sr8uZf7 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 23, 2025

BJP MLA’s Men Beat Man on Train

Think of this lawlessness. On board Vande Bharat, BJP MLA Rajeev Singh asked a fellow passanger to exchange seat. Latter refused. MLA dials his goons who board the train and assualt the passanger. pic.twitter.com/MAb0gTW9Bl — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)