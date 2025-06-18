During an anti-encroachment drive in Varanasi’s Lanka area, bulldozers razed 35 shops, including the iconic “Chachi Ki Kachori Ki Dukaan” and the popular “Pahalwan Lassi,” turning them into rubble overnight on June 17. Both eateries, at least 100 years old, were long cherished by locals and tourists and were demolished to clear the way for a major road-widening project reportedly. Videos circulating on social media show JCB machines tearing through the structures near Lanka Chauraha on the BHU Road. The Public Works Department confirmed that several eviction notices had been served over the past month. Despite warnings, the shops remained, prompting swift action by authorities. Leopard Terror in Varanasi Village: CCTV Captures Wild Cat Roaming Freely, Residents Lock Themselves Indoors As Forest Officials Launch Search Operation (Watch Video).

Chachi Ki Dukaan, Pahalwan Lassi Demolished in Varanasi

Varanasi's "Chachi ki dukaan" and "Pahalwan lassi" turn into debris Multiple bulldozer tore into 35 shops in Lanka area in Varanasi including the famous "chachi ki kachori ki dukaan" and the "Pahalwan lassi". Famous among locals and tourists alike, both the shops drew hundreds… pic.twitter.com/VUbQs83DCF — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 18, 2025

