Panic spread in Nawapura village of Varanasi after a leopard was spotted roaming freely on Friday morning. CCTV footage outside a local resident’s home captured the leopard running through the streets, and the video has since gone viral. The big cat also attacked a young man picking a rose, leaving him seriously injured and hospitalized. Fear-stricken villagers have confined themselves indoors, with farmers monitoring livestock from inside. Forest department teams and Chaubepur police have launched a search operation using drone cameras. DCP Pramod Kumar confirmed the leopard sighting and urged villagers to remain indoors. The fear has spread to neighbouring villages, with residents refusing to tie animals outside until the leopard is caught. Leopard Menace in Bhandara: Big Cat Enters Mona Agro's Poultry Farm in Maharashtra's Sakoli, Eats 12 Chickens; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Leopard Terror in Varanasi Village

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: ACP Vijay Singh says, "...Based on this information, police and forest department teams have arrived at the spot and are trying to capture it. Since it is a residential area, there are people living nearby, but the forest team is present and making… https://t.co/1Xc0ZfO2cW pic.twitter.com/cmDK9FYh3k — IANS (@ians_india) May 23, 2025

