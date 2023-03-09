The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra presented its first state budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the finance portfolio as well, tabled the budget in which he announced a 7 per cent reduction in the VAT levied on aviation turbine fuel. The tax on ATF has now gone down from 25 per cent to 18 per cent for Mumbai, Pune and Raigad. The move is likely to boost air connectivity in the region. Maharashtra Budget 2023-24: Mumbai to Get New Metro, Announces Devendra Fadnavis While Presenting Eknath Shinde Government’s First Budget.

VAT Cut on ATF:

VAT cut announced on ATF from 25% to 18% in Mumbai, Pune and Raigad: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during state Budget presentation — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

