Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on Thursday presented the first Budget of the Eknath Shinde-led government for the year 2023-24. Fadnavis announced new metro projects during the budget which included 9.2 km metro line from Gaymukh to Shivaji Chowk Mira Road. Rs 4,476 crore provision for this project was announced by Fadnavis. Maharashtra Budget 2023-24: Opposition Parties Criticise CM Eknath Shinde-Led Government Ahead of Budget Presentation (See Pics).

Mumbai to Get New Metro Projects:

