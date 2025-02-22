On Monday, February 17, the Bombay High Court granted bail to a 24-year-old man booked for raping a 14-year-old minor girl. The high court, while granting bail to the accused, noted that the victim had "sufficient knowledge" and "capacity" to know the "full import of her actions" as she "voluntarily" stayed with the accused for four days. In its 10-page order, the Bombay high court bench of Justice Milind Jadhav considered the statements of the victim, wherein she said that she had a consensual relationship with the accused and that she was aware of her actions and stayed with the applicant for more than three days and three nights. The Bombay High Court also said that the act committed against the victim was not violent and that the applicant had no prior criminal history, which served as a mitigating factor. ‘Misogynistic’: Supreme Court Raps Bombay High Court for Using ‘Illegitimate Wife’ and ‘Faithful Mistress’ in Order Against Woman.

HC Grants Bail to Man Booked for Rape

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

