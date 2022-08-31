A nasty brawl erupted at wedding in Kerala on Sunday over pappadams not being served at the feast. The fight broke out after a person at the marriage event was denied pappadam. The incident is reported to have happened at an auditorium in Muttom. The tables, chairs and other things are damaged during the brawl at the auditorium. The auditorium has reported loss amounting to Rs 1.5 Lakh.

