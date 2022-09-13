CISF has nabbed a passenger at the Delhi airport on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling about Rs 15 lakh foreign currency. The foreign currency was concealed inside the side layers of a cardboard box. He has been handed over to Customs authorities for a full investigation. The passengers could not answer satisfactorily as to why he was carrying this huge amount of currency.

Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (worth approx. Rs 15 lakh) concealed in the side layers of cardboard box @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. The Passenger was handed over to customs.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY #Alertness@HMOIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/RIwwGAozjk — CISF (@CISFHQrs) September 13, 2022

