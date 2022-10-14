A shocking incident has come to light from UP's Prayagraj where a youth's dead body was found floating on the surface of a river. Meanwhile, UP Police has directed Prayagraj police to take necessary actions on the matter. Video: Youth Beaten Up For Allegedly Harassing Women On Bus in Kerala's Kannur.

Dead Body Floats on Surface of River in UP:

