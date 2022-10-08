In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman in an inebriated state can be seen misbehaving with security guards of her building in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. In the 1-minute 22-second video clip, the drunk woman can be seen arguing and abusing security guards. As the video moves further, the woman is also seen holding one of the security guard by his collars and then throwing his cap in the air. At the end of the video, a man can be seen separating the two as other onlookers watch. As per reports, the incident took place in Noida's Ajnara Homes Society of Sector 121. Video: Massive Blaze Erupts After Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Overturns in Nashik’s Manmad; No Casualty Reported.

Drunk Woman Misbehaves With Security Guard in Noida

Ajnara Homes Society of Sector 121

