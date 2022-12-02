A 29-year old woman was arrested by police after she caused a road accident under the influence of alcohol and later abused people who questioned her. The woman was driving under the influence of alcohol and rammed her car into a scooter injuring three members of a family. She later abused and assaulted local residents who questioned her. Police said the incident took place at around 5.30pm on Wednesday on the road in front of Pandakkal Ayyappa Temple. Police said that three of a family sustained injuries in the accident. When the local residents gathered on the spot and questioned her, she showered abuses and also tried to assault them. Police took the woman into custody. Viral Video: E-Rickshaw Driver Tied, Brutally Thrashed, His Head Shaved for Allegedly Molesting Girl in Kanpur

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)