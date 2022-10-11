A horrifying video has surfaced online showing two people thrashing a school kid for not touching their feet every day while going to school. The incident was reported from UP's Ghaziabad. In the video, the two men can be seen intimidating the kid, pulling him by his hair and beating him mercilessly. Taking cognizance, the Uttar Pradesh police have asked Ghaziabad police to look into the matter. Video: Cops Steal Mobile Phone of Man Sleeping on Road in UP’s Kanpur; Suspended.

School-Goer Beaten Mercilessly for Not Saying 'Namaste':

@ghaziabadpolice - Kindly look into it. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 11, 2022

