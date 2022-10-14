A kabbadi player suffered critical injuries and fell unconscious during a kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh. As per the reports, he was rushed to a hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Video: Dead Body Floats on Surface of River in Prayagraj, UP Police Launch Probe.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)