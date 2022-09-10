Lucknow, September 10: Child-lifting rumours have triggered widespread panic in parts of Uttar Pradesh. Following such rumours, several incidents of mob lynching, and killing on suspicion of being a child-lifter increased. Uttar Pradesh on Saturday witnessed yet another casualty of child lifter rumours after a construction worker was shot dead by two brothers in Parauli village.

Several incidents have emerged where people were mob lynched on suspicion of being child lifters. A few days ago, six women in an autorickshaw were dragged out and assaulted by a mob before being rescued by police who took them to a station. In the second, a car driver was held hostage and assaulted. Two policemen who attempted to rescue the victim too were beaten up. Reportedly, an official said that so far 35 people were booked over the incidents. UP Shocker: Youth Shot Dead by 2 Bothers on Suspicion of Being Child Lifter in Parauli.

Meanwhile, UP police have said that these rumours are baseless, fake, and misleading. Police have urged locals not to fall for such fake news. Meanwhile, ADG LO of UP Prashant Kumar, on being asked about the rumours and lynching that it follows, said that "the issue is serious and the department has issued a circular regarding it. Instructions have been given to verify and investigate the information related to child theft by a gazetted officer." Kumar said that if a matter comes to light, a senior official should go to the spot and start a probe. While the people who are spreading such rumours shall not be spared. Strict actions should be taken against such miscreants, he added. Kumar also stressed that the police are on high alert over the situation.

ADG LO of UP Prashant KumarRefute Rumours:

बच्चा चोरी से सम्बन्धित सूचना का सत्यापन एवं जांच राजपत्रित अधिकारी द्वारा किए जाने, प्रभावी गश्त किए जाने, आमजन को जागरूक किए जाने हेतु लाउडहेलर का प्रयोग एवं सोशल मीडिया पर चलने वाली अफवाह का त्वरित रूप से खण्डन करने के निर्देश दिए गए है- श्री प्रशांत कुमार एडीजी एलओ यूपी pic.twitter.com/YCwMZkuKSC — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) September 9, 2022

Maharajganj Police Says Rumours of 'Child Lifting Gang' are Misleading:

Raebareli Police on Misleading News of Child Theft:

थाना कोतवाली नगर क्षेत्र अंतर्गत बच्चा चोरी की भ्रामक खबर के संबंध में क्षेत्राधिकारी नगर का वक्तव्य। pic.twitter.com/qVueVgi0Un — Raebareli Police (@raebarelipolice) September 8, 2022

Saharanpur Police Debunks Child Theft Rumours:

Prayagraj Police Appeals Citizens Not to Fall For Fake News:

Kasganj Police Urge Residents Not to Spread Such Rumours:

The issue of “fake news” has been a dominant factor affecting the harmony and integrity of society. Fake news is news stories that are false, the story itself is fabricated, with no verifiable facts, or sources. Sometimes, acknowledging and identifying fake news is a complex problem, however, checking the truthfulness of a news story is absolutely necessary. Before believing or sharing any news, one should check for its sources and its background. Do not only rely on one source, get your news from a variety of sources to confirm information.

