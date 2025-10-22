A massive fire erupted early Wednesday morning, October 22, at Mahaveer Synthetic Company in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, leading to the collapse of a second-floor wall. Authorities suspect gas cylinder explosions may have fueled the blaze, though no casualties have been reported so far. Firefighters and local police rushed to the site to contain the fire and prevent further damage. The incident has caused significant financial losses, with the company's infrastructure badly affected. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause and assess safety compliance. Video shared by news agency IANS shows fire engulfing the building as thick smoke billows while fire tenders battle the flames and the collapsed wall. Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Warehouse Complex in Richland Compound, 22 Godowns Gutted; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Fire Erupts at Mahaveer Synthetic Company, Investigation Underway

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at Mahaveer Synthetic Company in Bhiwandi early morning, causing a second-floor wall to collapse, possibly due to gas cylinder explosions. No casualties reported, but significant financial losses expected; fire brigade and police… pic.twitter.com/ieCyk3kpeb — IANS (@ians_india) October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

