A 59-year-old man was run over by an SUV after he allegedly objected to its occupants spitting on the road in Varanasi’s Sigra area on Sunday night. The police have arrested two Lucknow residents in this connection. According to reports, the man on scooty stopped the persons travelling in SUV from spitting on the road after which he was intentionally hit. The accused tried to flee the scene after hitting the scooty but two of them were nabbed by the police. There were a total of 4 persons travelling in the SUV. The police however claimed that it was a hit-n-run case and not intentional hitting over spitting paan in which the man lost his life after going through the CCTV footage.

Watch CCTV Footage of the Incident:

