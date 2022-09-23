In a shocking incident that took place in Tamil Nadu, a man fell into a giant and deep pothole in Chennai's Adambakkam road. According to reports, the alleged incident took place when the man was manoeuvring his two-wheeler parked nearby on the road. Reports also suggest that the man suffered injuries in his head and thigh. Shockingly, a rod pierced through his thigh after he fell into the open pit that was dug for a stormwater drainage system.

Man Falls Into Deep Pothole in Chennai

A man recently fell into a giant and apparently deep #pothole on #Chennai's Adambakkam road while manoeuvring his two-wheeler parked nearby and suffered injuries in his head and thigh. Read here: https://t.co/ElIVoFEH6G pic.twitter.com/fNCr0d3Ycp — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) September 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)