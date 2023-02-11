Panna Collector Sanjay Mishra has sparked controversy after a video showing him appealing to people to keep the incumbent BJP government in power for the next 25 years, surfaced on social media. In the video going viral, Mishra can be seen goading a bunch of people he is addressing to keep the present BJP government in the State till 2047 because it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “dream”. Collector Sajay Mishra can also be heard saying that the people shouldn’t get dissuaded and influenced by others who tell them to vote for other parties. Following his remarks, the people in the gathering can also hear sloganeering and chanting long live India. The collector then showed gratitude to the people for letting him serve them. The congress party has launched an attack on Mishra after the video went viral. Video: Madhya Pradesh Minister Brajendra Singh Yadav Removes Kurta, Washes Himself After Itching Powder Thrown At Him During Vikas Yatra.

Panna Collector Urges People to Vote BJP:

#Bureaucracy "अगले 25 साल तक यह (भाजपा) सरकार रहेगी। आपको किसी के भटकाने और भुलावे में नहीं आना हैं।" पन्ना कलेक्टर, संजय मिश्र। विकास यात्रा के दौरान अमानगंज की सभा में बोले DM। पंचायत चुनाव के दौरान एक पार्टी का समर्थन करने पर जबलपुर हाई कोर्ट ने इनपर तल्ख़ टिप्पणी की थी। pic.twitter.com/CprqAWvzE2 — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) February 9, 2023

