Recently, Cyberabad police shared a video on their YouTube channel wherein a speeding car crashes into a road divider and then overturns. According to the reports, the driver of the car was under the influence of Alcohol. The accident took place in Balanagar on January 19, 2022. Reportedly, the co-passenger was killed and the driver received serious injuries. Video: Drunk Woman Creates Ruckus After Ramming Her Car Into Scooter in Kannur, Hurls Abuses at Locals; Arrested.

Cyberabad Police Share Horrifying CCTV Footage:

