The staff of Aashvi Hospital was brutally beaten up by some miscreants over petty issues in Kanpur. The incident took place on the premises of the hospital which comes under Barra police station limits in Kanpur. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed in the hospital. However, the victim alleged that no actions were taken despite a complaint.

Staff of Aashvi Hospital Brutally Beaten:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)