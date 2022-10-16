A video that is going viral on social media where a nurse can be seen beating up youth in a hospital for allegedly recording videos of the girls. The incident happened at Chhapra district hospital of Saran district in Bihar. Reportedly, the youth was caught by nurses while making videos. Following this, the youth were locked in a room where a nurse beat them with a stick. Goa Shocker: Man Records Video of Girl Taking Bath in Washroom of Girls' Hostel in Panaji; Arrested.

Nurse Beats Up Youth for Making Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)