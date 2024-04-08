Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar, accompanied by his wife, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, April 8, in Lucknow. The momentous event took place in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak. Alongside the couple's move, several leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Congress also opted to align themselves with the BJP on the same day. Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Narendra Modi Slams Opposition in Saharanpur, Says 'INDI Alliance for Commission, BJP-Led NDA on Mission'.

Vijay Kumar Joins BJP

#WATCH | Lucknow | Former UP DGP Vijay Kumar along with his wife joins the Bharatiya Janata party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Several leaders from Samajwadi Party and Congress have also joined the BJP today. pic.twitter.com/mFJ0VBxHUS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2024

