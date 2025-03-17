Bhubaneswar, March 17: Veteran BJP leader Debendra Pradhan, who was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, died on Monday, officials said. He was 84, and survived by his son Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union education minister. Pradhan, the former Odisha BJP president, breathed his last in New Delhi. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he was a popular public leader and an able parliamentarian.

"He had discharged his duties as the Union Minister for Transport and Agriculture from 1999 to 2001 with efficiency. As a public representative and MP, he had become the object of the common people's affection by doing many welfare works," Majhi said. Kishan Kapoor Dies: Former Himachal Pradesh Minister and Senior BJP Leader Passes Away at 73, Party Chief JP Nadda and Other Leaders Pay Condolences.

"He dedicated his entire life for the development of the state with a spirit of service and determination," he added. Majhi said the country and the state lost a distinguished public servant. The CM also spoke to his son and expressed his condolences. Samir Dey Dies: Former Odisha Minister and Senior BJP Leader Passes Away at 67 in Cuttack.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Naveen Patnaik said Pradhan will be remembered for his unparalleled organisational skills and unwavering personality. "The state has lost an influential political figure and popular politician in the demise of Dr Pradhan," he said.