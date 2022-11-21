In a bizarre incident that took pace in Uttar Pradesh, a man in police custody was seen singing in Hathras district. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man who seems to taken into police custody can be seen singing the song, "koi pathar se na mare mere deewane Ko" which is sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar from the movie Laila Majnu. Assam: Man Marries Dead Girlfriend in Guwahati, Pledges Not to Marry All His Life (Watch Video).

Man Sings, Dances in Police Custody in UP

Beating Monday blues. कोई पत्थर से ना मारे मेरे दीवाने को 🎶 Ft Man in police custody in UP's Hathras district pic.twitter.com/o7pa3MX9wR — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 21, 2022

