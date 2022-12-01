The video of a young man washing dishes at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal is going viral on social media. According to reports the youth is a resident of Jabalpur, and he is pursuing MBA from a private university in Bhopal. He had gone to eat food at the wedding without being invited. However, he was caught by the people and they punished him by making him clean the dishes. At the end of this video, when the student was asked how he felt while washing the plates, he said that he had eaten food for free, so he would have to do something. The video is increasingly going viral on social media. Bengaluru: Five Drunk Miscreants Attack 'Village Restaurant' Staff After Being Denied Food, Arrested (Watch Video)

Watch Viral Video:

