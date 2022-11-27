A video has surfaced from Kota’s coaching institute Allen where two students can be seen getting into a brawl allegedly over a girl. The classmates can be seen trying to restrain the two students from escalating the fight further. In the video, the 2 students can be seen kicking and slapping each other allegedly over a girl. The boy wearing a green t-shirt could be seen grabbing the other student by his collar and then unleashing slaps on him. The other student in black can be seen retaliating and fighting back as they both try shove each other. Meanwhile, other students in the background are seen cheering for the boys. Maharashtra Shocker: Zila Parishad Employee Beaten Mercilessly With His Hands and Legs Tied Over Land Dispute in Hingoli (Watch Video)

Watch Viral Video:

Kalesh B/w Two Students Of Allen Over Girlpic.twitter.com/GXlAK3N4VU — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)